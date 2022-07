ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-70 eastbound is blocking traffic near Englewood.

According to ODOT, traffic on I-70 eastbound beyond State Route 49 is blocked due to a crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that two vehicles were involved. The call for the incident came in at 6:55 a.m.

OHGO is reporting a 10-minute traffic delay at this time.

