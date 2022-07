ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The left lane has reopened following a crash on I-70 eastbound this morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there was a two-vehicle crash on I-70 eastbound near Hoke Road.

ODOT estimated a 10-minute delay while crews were responding to the scene.

2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that both lanes have reopened.

It is not known at this time if there are any injuries or what led up to the crash.

