Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two car crash caused slow traffic on I-75 southbound just past West Carrollton on Thursday morning.

According to our 2NEWS crews at the scene, the left lane of I-75 SB was blocked and caused slowdowns for morning commuters around 6:15 a.m. The crash happened just after West Carrollton and before the OH-725 exit.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) cameras showed the slowdown.