2 vehicle accident in Ansonia, minor injuries

ANSONIA, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, March 24, at 5:09 a.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue and Ansonia Fire Department, responded to a two vehicle accident on the 4100 block of White Coppess Road.

Initial investigation showed that a 1998 Red Jeep Cherokee was traveling east bound where it traveled over the center line, side-swiping a west bound 1995 Mack Semi-tractor-trailer.

The jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, before over-correcting. It then traveled back across the roadway and overturned before coming to a rest on its top.  The jeep’s driver sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by Ansonia Rescue before refusing transport.  The semi’s driver refused treatment at the scene and was released. 

The jeep’s driver was cited for Lanes of Travel but the accident remains under investigation.

