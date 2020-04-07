DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to two separate house fires just after midnight on Tuesday, April 7, both were determined to be vacant by authorities.
The first fire was called in around 12:05 a.m. and took place 1200-block of Rosedale Avenue. This was followed shortly by another fire, called in at 12:18 a.m., in the 800-block of Catalpa Drive.
Fire officials told 2 NEWS that the first fire was put out quickly and that they estimated around $15,000 in damages.
The causes of both fires are currently under investigation.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Survey: People working from home are neglecting personal hygiene
- 2 vacant house fires in Dayton
- ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling says she’s recovered from coronavirus symptoms
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Monday
- Community Blood Center prepares to accept plasma donations for COVID-19 patients