2 vacant house fires in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to two separate house fires just after midnight on Tuesday, April 7, both were determined to be vacant by authorities.

The first fire was called in around 12:05 a.m. and took place 1200-block of Rosedale Avenue. This was followed shortly by another fire, called in at 12:18 a.m., in the 800-block of Catalpa Drive.

Fire officials told 2 NEWS that the first fire was put out quickly and that they estimated around $15,000 in damages.

The causes of both fires are currently under investigation.

