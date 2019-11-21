2 UD alumni rebuild campus in Minecraft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two University of Dayton alumni have built a replica of the university campus in a popular game, showing the the campus “looks good in every medium,” according to the university.
Matthew Cusumano and Jared Schroeder built a replica of the University of Dayton campus block by block in the popular game Minecraft.
Check out a video of the campus in Minecraft in the video player above!Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.