2 UD alumni rebuild campus in Minecraft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two University of Dayton alumni have built a replica of the university campus in a popular game, showing the the campus “looks good in every medium,” according to the university.

Matthew Cusumano and Jared Schroeder built a replica of the University of Dayton campus block by block in the popular game Minecraft.

