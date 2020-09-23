2 trapped in Englewood crash

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were trapped in a vehicle after a crash in Englewood Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of W. National Road and Aullwood Road. When crews arrived they found a car on its side. Police dispatchers told 2 NEWS two people were trapped in the vehicle and were freed by emergency crews.

Both people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It is not known what caused the crash at this time.