2 transported to hospital after driver runs stop sign in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Shelby County Monday evening.

Around 6:54 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Hardin Wapakoneta Road and Mason Road.

Initial investigation revealed that a 2002 Dodge Intrepid occupied by two people was traveling westbound on Mason Road approaching the intersection of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

The Dodge failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection and continued into the path of a southbound 2011 Ford F-150.

The Ford hit the Dodge on its passenger side, causing the Ford to slide off the southwest corner of the intersection and overturn before coming to rest on its wheels.

The Dodge also slid off the intersection’s southwest corner and ejected the passenger.

The passenger of the Dodge was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for sustaining serious injuries. The driver was taken by medics to Wilson Health Hospital.

The driver of the Ford did not suffer any injury.

