DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday night.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the 4300 block of Palestine Hollansburg Road on report of a motorcycle crash on Monday, May 15 shortly after 11 p.m.

The sheriff’s office reported that a 2022 Harley Davidson driven by a 44-year-old man was traveling northeast on Palestine Hollansburg Road when it went off the road into a ditch. The driver and his passenger, a 44-year-old woman, were ejected from the motorcycle.

Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Both received treatment at the scene and were transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.