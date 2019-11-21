2 teens killed in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two teen boys are dead after a crash near Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS deputies responded to reports that a vehicle had crashed and that occupants inside were trapped just after 3:10 pm. It was also reported that the car was on fire.

The accident happened in the 500 block of TR-230 between SR-47 east and SR-540, just east of Bellefontaine.

Deputies and fire crews found the car fully engulfed in the tree line on the west side of TR-230.

16-year-old Robert M. Smith and 14-year-old Wyatt Smith, of Bellefontaine, were both killed.

The accident remains under investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.