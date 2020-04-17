2 teens arrested after Xenia church vandalized

St. Brigid Church was vandalized on April 5, 2020. Two teens have been arrested in the case. (WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police said Friday two arrests have been made in connection with a break-in at a Xenia Church.

Police were called to St. Brigid Church on Fairground Road shortly before 9 am Sunday, April 5, on a report of a break-in. Church employees told police they discovered the break-in, and significant vandalism, when they arrived that morning.

Police said the student activity center had a broken window, but the suspects had not gotten into the building. Police said the suspects did get into the main church building and there was significant vandalism to many glass objects and religious items. Several other items had been charred by fire, although the fire damage was minimal.

A storage building had also been broken into. A truck from the storage barn had been taken on a joy-ride but was returned during the incident, according to a release from Xenia Police. Several trailers on the property had been spray painted and lights were broken.

The incident occurred over a period time between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Police said the suspects ended by stealing two golf carts. The property damage is estimated to be several thousand dollars.

That same afternoon, officers recovered the two golf carts in the area of the Fairgrounds Recreation Center. Several juvenile suspects were identified at that time.

Two male teens, ages 13 and 14 years old, have been charged with the following:

Theft of Motor Vehicle (felony of the 4th degree)

Breaking and Entering (felony of the 5th degree)

Vandalism (felony of the 5th degree)

Arson (misdemeanor of the 1st degree)

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle (misdemeanor of the 1st degree)

Violation of Rules of Director of Health (misdemeanor of the 2nd degree)

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Xenia Police Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.