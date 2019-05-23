2 teen girls charged with murder after deadly New Carlisle stabbing

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two teenage girls are facing murder charges after a deadly stabbing in New Carlisle early Thursday morning.

The Clark County Sheriff tells 2 NEWS they received a 911 hang-up call around 3 a.m. from the home of Lee Ann Moore and Paul Greear in the 300 block of North Church Street. The same number called back shortly after and the caller told dispatchers someone had broken into their house and that her parents were being assaulted.

Deputies arrived to find Moore suffering from life-threatening injuries. She died at the hospital as a result of injuries she sustained during the altercation.

Greear was found with stab wounds. He has since signed himself out of the hospital.

A 17-year-old juvenile male was also found injured inside the home.

Two teen girls, one of which is believed to be related to at least one of the victims, were both taken into custody and now face murder charges, along with two counts of felonious assault.

They are being held in at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Sheriff Deborah Burchett says at this time, it is believed that the girls were plotting the attack together after one girl was prevented from seeing the other.

Investigators learned of the motive while questioning the two girls, Burchett said.

“They both had plotted to do this,”: Burchett said. “They had been plotting for a while to do this.”

Neighbors who spoke with 2 NEWS said they are shocked and devastated.

“My wife always said she was real nice,” said Reggie Persons of the deceased victim. “Always watched the houses around the neighborhood.”

Stephen Dallas, another neighbor, said two of the victims once helped him remove a tree stump from his yard after he moved in several years ago.

“She was always with her children, and this is shocking,” Dallas said. “Very shocking.”

2 NEWS spoke with some people at the North Church Street home Thursday afternoon. They declined to speak on camera but said the man who left the hospital is continuing to recover, and they expect him to be OK.

