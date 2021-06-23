2 taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Salem Avenue and Catalpa Drive just before 1:30 a.m.

According to a crash report, a driver was traveling south on Salem Avenue. While attempting to turn left at Catalpa Drive, the driver failed to yield and crashed into another car that was traveling north on Salem Avenue.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS two people were taken to Grandview Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

