BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured after a crash in Bath Township overnight.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call for a crash involving a semi and a vehicle occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at State Route 235 and Dayton Yellow Springs Road. The semi has reportedly overturned.

OSHP reported that two people were taken to the hospital.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO is reporting that State Route 235 is closed in both directions at Dayton Yellow Springs Road.