2 taken to hospital after overdose on I-75 SB near Dryden Rd., police say

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two adults overdosed on the shoulder of southbound I-75 near the Dryden Rd. exit on Thursday, according to police.
Moraine Police said they responded to the scene and found two adults overdosed. It caused I-75 south to backup near Dryden Road around 5 p.m.
The two victims were transported to Kettering Medical Center. They were traveling with a child who was picked up by relatives.
They were driving a late-model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Florida license plates, but police say they were both from the area.
