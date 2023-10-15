DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash overnight.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified by West Carrollton PD of a crash at 2:25 a.m. on Oct. 15. The crash happened near an exit ramp from northbound I-75 into West Carrollton.

OSP reported four vehicles were involved in the crash, leading to the exit ramp and and right lane being closed for several hours.

Two people were taken to the hospital, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.