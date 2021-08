DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Dayton Saturday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the fire happened around midnight at a one-story home on Air Street. The heavy fire burned down the back wall and the entire porch of the house.

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. The fire is still under investigation.