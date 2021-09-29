GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A two vehicle crash on State Route 571 sent two people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Greenville EMS crews and CareFlight were sent to the 3500 block of SR 571 when an SUV turned left into the path of a car causing a collision.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Wayne Hospital with minor injuries and the the driver of the car was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.