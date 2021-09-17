2 taken to hospital after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Spring Valley Township Friday.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the 2700 block of Centerville Road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a white car was going west on the road and a black car was going east.

The person in the white car was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South by ambulance and is expected to be OK. The person in the black car was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

According to 2 NEWS crews on scene, Centerville Road is blocked off at the intersection of Penewit Road.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.