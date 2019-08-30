Head-on crash in Dayton sends 2 to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A head-on collision sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that the accident happened around 12:45 pm in the area of Philadelphia Drive and Princeton Drive.

One of the drivers was initially trapped and reported to be unconscious, but she was freed from the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The intersection will remain closed until crews can clear the scene.

