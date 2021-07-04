2 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are hurt after a two-car crash in Dayton Sunday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened on the 100 block of Helena Avenue near Stanley Avenue just before 2 a.m. Two cars collided and two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Our 2 NEWS crews on scene said both of the cars sustained heavy damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

