2 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are hurt after a two-car crash in Dayton Sunday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened on the 100 block of Helena Avenue near Stanley Avenue just before 2 a.m. Two cars collided and two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Our 2 NEWS crews on scene said both of the cars sustained heavy damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

