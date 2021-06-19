2 taken to hospital after car crashes into semi head-on in Miami County

Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash involving a semi Saturday. (WDTN Photo/Kelley King)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash involving a semi Saturday.

A Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy said the crash happened at 7 a.m. at U.S. 36 and State Route 589. The deputy said it is believed that a truck traveling westbound on U.S. 36 crossed the centerline and hit a semi traveling eastbound head on.

Two people inside the truck were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s unknown if weather or speed were factors.