2 taken to hospital after being ejected in serious crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton around midnight Thursday.
Police said both people were ejected in the single-vehicle crash on S. Smithville Road near Bellair Avenue, closing the road for several hours. Dayton Police told 2 NEWS at least one of the injuries appears to be serious.
It’s unknown at this time what exactly caused the crash. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this crash and will update you when more information is available.
