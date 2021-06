DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle Sunday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on East Third Street at North Torrence Street. Dispatchers said it is unclear who hit who.

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.