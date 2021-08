DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened on U.S. 35 and Abbey Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Three vehicles were involved.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Two were taken to Miami Valley Hospital and one person was taken to Grandview Medical Center. The condition of the victims is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash has not been made known at this time.