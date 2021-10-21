MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a fiery crash in Miami County Thursday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office told our partners at Miami Valley Today that the crash happened on State Route 202 near Children’s Home Road around 4:30 p.m. A pickup truck was heading south on S.R. 202 when it sideswiped a vehicle pulling a trailer. The pickup truck slid, hit an oncoming jeep then caught fire.

Bystanders pulled a man and a woman out of their respective vehicles. They were both taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Their conditions is not known at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.