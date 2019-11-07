2 suspects wanted for theft in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Piqua Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a gas station on Tuesday.

The theft occurred around 4 pm at the Shell Station located on North Main Street.

They were seen driving a dark colored Pontiac with a white sticker reading “FEARLESS” across the front windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call 937-440-9911 or through the Miami County Crime Stoppers Submit-A-Tip site.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.