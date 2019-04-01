2 suspects wanted for theft in Miami Twp. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Miami Township Police Department via Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Miami Township Police Department via Facebook [ + - ]

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for two suspects wanted for stealing from a store in Miami Township last month.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bob Sakal with the Miami Township Police Department at (937) 433-2301.

Officials did not specify where the theft occurred or what items were taken.

