2 suspects wanted for theft in Miami Twp.
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for two suspects wanted for stealing from a store in Miami Township last month.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bob Sakal with the Miami Township Police Department at (937) 433-2301.
Officials did not specify where the theft occurred or what items were taken.
Cedarville University to open teaching pharmacy
