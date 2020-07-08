2 suspects arraigned in Takoda Collins case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two of the people linked to the death of Takoda Collins appeared in court on Wednesday.
Al-Mutahan McLean, Takoda’s father, pleaded not guilty to an arraignment on several charges including murder. It was announced July 1 that McLean would face four counts of murder.
McLean’s girlfriend, Amanda Hinze, also pleaded not guilty to several counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Both are being held on $1,000,000 bond.
10-year-old Takoda Collins died last December. Investigators say he suffered extreme abuse, which led to his death.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- ‘Hamilton’ coming to Dayton in 2022
- Supporting Downtown Dayton
- Flood Advisory issued in Montgomery County
- Azra’s Greek Chicken
- Good Samaritan pulls man from fiery crash