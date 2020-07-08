2 suspects arraigned in Takoda Collins case

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two of the people linked to the death of Takoda Collins appeared in court on Wednesday.

Al-Mutahan McLean, Takoda’s father, pleaded not guilty to an arraignment on several charges including murder. It was announced July 1 that McLean would face four counts of murder.

McLean’s girlfriend, Amanda Hinze, also pleaded not guilty to several counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Both are being held on $1,000,000 bond.

10-year-old Takoda Collins died last December. Investigators say he suffered extreme abuse, which led to his death.

