2 suspects accused in string of break-ins at Troy area businesses

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two suspects in the Miami County Jail are believed to be connected with six break-ins at area businesses.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department tied 23-year-old Jordan R. Ferguson and 22-year-old James L. Oburn to the crimes after they were arrested last week.

The following businesses were involved:

Bob’s Automotive – 505 N. County Road 25A

Joe Johnson Chevrolet – 1375 S. Market St.

Milcon Concrete – 13360 S. County Road 25A

Independent Auto Sales – 1280 S. Market St.

Used Car Factory – 1322 S. Market St.

Miami County Fairgrounds – 650 N. County Road 25A

Some of these businesses had forced entry with nothing actually taken, and the break-ins occurred over a several week period.

The two are also suspects in the El Sombrero restaurant break-in on N. County Road 25A.

More charges are expected to come from the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

