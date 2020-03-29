2 structure fires in Sidney, all occupants safe

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to two residential fires, residents were safely outside of the buildings at both scenes when authorities arrived.

Officials said in a press release that the first fire happened on March 27 at 9:05 p.m. The call was for a two-story home on Beech Street that had heavy signs of fire showing from the second floor.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after several hours and with a significant number of people helping from other departments. The cause of the fire is still undetermined and is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Team.

Officials said that the second fire happened on March 29 at 4:33 a.m. The call was for a one-story home on North Main Street that had smoke and fire showing from the back of the building.

Firefighters were able to subdue this fire faster than the first and with fewer people. The cause of this fire is also under investigation and is undetermined at this time.