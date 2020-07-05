2 stabbed after dispute in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Valerie Arms Drive on reports of a stabbing Saturday night.

When deputies arrived they found two victims, one male and one female, who were both brought to a local hospital. The female victim is listed in critical condition according to the sheriff’s office and the male is in fair condition.

The suspect, a 27-year-old male, was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Authorities stopped him shortly after he fled the scene, where he was taken into custody.

The initial investigation revealed a domestic dispute took place which escalated into a stabbing. The sheriff’s office said that the female victim was assaulted first and the male victim came over to help her. He was then assaulted by the suspect.

This remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.