2 small earthquakes reported in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two small earthquakes were reported in northeast Shelby County Tuesday afternoon.

One was a 2.4 magnitude about 12 km deep that occurred about a mile northeast of Anna, while the other was a 1.8 magnitude near Jackson Center.

2 very small earthquakes in northeast Shelby county this afternoon after 2 pm EDT. pic.twitter.com/DlQQdgaeE8 — Brian Davis (@WDTN_Brian) July 15, 2020

At least six citizens reported the event to the U.S. Geological Survey.