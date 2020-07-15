2 small earthquakes reported in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two small earthquakes were reported in northeast Shelby County Tuesday afternoon.

One was a 2.4 magnitude about 12 km deep that occurred about a mile northeast of Anna, while the other was a 1.8 magnitude near Jackson Center.

At least six citizens reported the event to the U.S. Geological Survey.

