DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were shot near a BP gas station in Dayton early Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, reports of a shooting came in around 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.

Regional Dispatch said the shooting occurred at Gettysburg Avenue and Germantown Street and that a vehicle was being shot at.

Dayton Police confirmed that two people were shot and they were transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Police also said a window of a car had been shot out.

There is no information on the extent of the injuries or what led up to the incident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.