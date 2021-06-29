2 shot in Dayton Tuesday morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in Dayton.

Dayton Police were called to the shooting outside a home on the 200 block of Fernwood Avenue at 2:20 a.m.

When police arrived, they found two people who were both shot in the hand. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say it is unclear what led up to the shooting and did not release any suspect information.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

