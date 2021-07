DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were shot in Dayton Friday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting happened on the 800 block of Saint Agnes Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

No suspect information has been given at this time. Dayton Police is investigating the shooting.

