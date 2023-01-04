Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were reportedly shot in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Oldfield Avenue on reports of two men shooting at each other. When officers arrived on the scene, they found at two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was brought to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.

Officers are currently searching for a suspect, police said. This incident remains under investigation.