GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are seriously injured after a crash in Ceasarscreek Township on Wednesday evening.

According to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews responded to a crash on U.S. Route 68 near Spring Valley Paintersville Road just after 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Lincoln Continental was traveling north on U.S. Route 68 near Spring Valley Paintersville Road when it went off the right side of the roadway, striking a pole. The vehicle reportedly rolled multiple times and struck another pole before coming to a stop.

The driver, a 31-year-old Wilmington man, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He and a 40-year-old female passenger were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

U.S. Route 68 was closed for approximately three hours, said OSHP.

This incident remains under investigation.