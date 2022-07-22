WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are seriously injured after a crash on I-75 in Auglaize County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, police responded to a two-vehicle crash sometime after 3 a.m. on Friday on I-75 near mile marker 111.

OSHP reported that a semi and a white 2008 Mercury Mariner SUV were both traveling northbound on I-75 when the SUV struck the trailer of the semi. The SUV traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest in the median. The semi pulled off onto the right shoulder.

The SUV sustained severe disabling damage and the semi-trailer sustained minor damage.

Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

OSHP reported that the driver and passenger of the SUV and the driver of the semi were all wearing seatbelts.

Although the cause of this crash is still under investigation, alcohol and distracted driving are not suspected to be factored in this crash.