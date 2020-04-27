CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a serious crash on WB Interstate 70 on Sunday, April 26, at 9:36 p.m.
A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence, two trees and then overturned.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, and because of this he was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Soin Medical Center with serious injuries.
The right front passenger a female, 15, from Springfield who was not wearing a seat belt either. She was ejected from the vehicle and, once authorities arrived, transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight with life threatening injuries.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dog in Australia gives birth to litter of 21 puppies, breaking current record
- 2 seriously injured after crash in Clark County
- ‘You’re literally putting everyone around you in danger’ Viral video shows large Chicago house party amid coronavirus pandemic
- Ohio holds virtual Spirit Week for lighthearted fun
- How Ohioans can get their votes in before the deadline