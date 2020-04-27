Live Now
2 seriously injured after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a serious crash on WB Interstate 70 on Sunday, April 26, at 9:36 p.m.

A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence, two trees and then overturned.  

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, and because of this he was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Soin Medical Center with serious injuries. 

The right front passenger a female, 15, from Springfield who was not wearing a seat belt either. She was ejected from the vehicle and, once authorities arrived, transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight with life threatening injuries.  

