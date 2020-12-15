I-70 east in Preble County shut down after crash involving 2 semis, Careflight called

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – I-70 east is closed Tuesday after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 News the crash happened just before noon on Tuesday on I-70 east near Exit 3 in Eaton, Preble County.

Authorities said the crash involved two semis. Careflight was called to the scene. There’s been no word on the condition of those involved or the cause of the accident.

Both lanes on the highway are closed and traffic is backed up.

2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.