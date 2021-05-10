Woman taken to hospital after being pulled from burning apartment in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering crews were sent to an apartment fire in the 500 block of Mossoak Drive Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:15 p.m. and the Kettering Fire Department reported the fire was out around 4:30 p.m.

Fire department officials told 2 NEWS that two people saw the fire while driving down the street, stopped and kicked the door in to the apartment. They managed to pull a woman out of the burning building before fire crews arrived.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, her condition is currently unknown.

Officials said that the fire appears to have started in the kitchen but they’re still investigating. Other apartments suffered smoke damage, no word on the cost of repair.

