DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two United States Postal Service carriers were robbed in Dayton on Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to police, two USPS carriers were robbed at gunpoint in two separate events, one in Dayton and one in Trotwood.

Authorities say the first incident happened in the 2900 block of Melbourne Avenue in Dayton at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday. The postal worker was robbed at gunpoint, but was not hurt.

The second incident happened in the 400 block of Malden Avenue in Trotwood at 12:51 p.m. on Thursday.

In both incidents, the armed robber stole the keys and took off in vehicles.

On Tuesday, April 26, a female postal worker was robbed in Washington Township.

It is not known if these incidents from Thursday are related.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.