2 possible cases of coronavirus reported at Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Health Department said Tuesday two possible cases of the coronavirus have been reported at Miami University.

Miami University Student Health Services told the Butler County General Health District (BCGHD) Tuesday morning.

BCGHD said both possible cases had recently traveled and returned from China. The two unidentified people are not severely ill and currently in isolation to keep the illness from spreading. Health officials said samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Monday afternoon.

BCGHD said unless you have recently traveled from China or have been around someone ill with this new virus, your risk of getting sick is low. If you have traveled from China and are, experiencing signs and symptoms contact your doctor before going to the office. Miami students, who have traveled to China, and are experiencing signs or symptoms contact Student Health Services at 513-529-3000 before seeking care.

Public health officials have described the immediate health risk to the campus community as low. BCGHD said it is working closely with Miami University Student Health Services and the Ohio Department of Health to monitor the coronavirus that has emerged from Wuhan, China, over the past few weeks.

“This is what public health does and why we train,” expressed Jennifer Bailer. “Our staff, officials at Miami University and the Ohio Department of Health are taking every precaution to keep the community safe. The same precautions that protect against catching and spreading the flu are likely to be helpful for this respiratory virus: Wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your nose and eyes, cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze and don’t go to work if ill. Displaying compassion to all people will be vital as the situation evolves.”

This is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available. You can find more information about the virus on the Centers for Disease Control website.