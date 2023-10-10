PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Two men won the Ohio Lottery’s $2 million top prize recently with a ticket bought in Miami County.

A scratch-off bought in Piqua was a winning ticket to two men – Charles Dye and Jeffery Anderson won $2 million in the Ohio Lottery on Oct 2.

The winning ticket was a $20 deluxe scratch-off. OHAM LLC sold the winning ticket.

They weren’t the only big lottery winners the Buckeye State has seen recently.

According to Powerball officials, one lucky player in Ohio purchased a ticket for Monday’s drawing worth $150,000, and four other Ohioans are holding tickets worth $50,000.

It wasn’t immediately clear where those winning tickets were sold. So, be sure to click here to see if you are holding a winning ticket.

There were thousands of other winners in Ohio, too. But, they will still want to report to work, or go about their normal lives. According to lottery officials, about 60 people in Ohio are holding tickets worth $300, more than 200 people picked numbers worth $100, and more than 90,000 Ohioans can cash their tickets in for a whopping $4.

With no jackpot winner Monday night, the Powerball jackpot will swell to more than $1.7 billion for Wednesday’s drawing.