DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters rescued two pet dogs from a burning home Thursday afternoon.

Just after 4:10 p.m., emergency crews were called to a home on Haney Road in Harrison Township, near McKinley Park. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the home completely engulfed in flames.

Crews managed to get the fire under control and rescue two pets from the home, authorities said. The home itself was deemed to be a total loss.

At this time it is unknown what may have started the blaze. This incident remains under investigation.

