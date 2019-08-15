Woman injured after drag race leads to crash in Dayton

Crash on Edwin C. Moses

Crash on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was injured after a drag racing incident led to a crash in Dayton Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The single-vehicle crash happened after one of two cars that were drag racing crashed into a sign at around 6:45 am in the 1100 block of South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton, near Smith Street.

The woman was removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other vehicle involved in the drag race, described as a green truck, took off after the crash.

Police temporarily shut down the northbound lanes of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, however the road has since reopened.

