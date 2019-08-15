Woman injured after drag race leads to crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was injured after a drag racing incident led to a crash in Dayton Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The single-vehicle crash happened after one of two cars that were drag racing crashed into a sign at around 6:45 am in the 1100 block of South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton, near Smith Street.

The woman was removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other vehicle involved in the drag race, described as a green truck, took off after the crash.

Police temporarily shut down the northbound lanes of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, however the road has since reopened.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.