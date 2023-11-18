MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), a call came in at 2:50 p.m. on Nov. 18 regarding a crash between two vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of Lyons Road and Springboro Pike near the Dayton Mall.

Crews on scene reported that a red Mustang was attempting to turn left out of the Menards parking lot when it struck a vehicle heading northbound on Springboro Pike.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries. The status of those injuries is unknown.