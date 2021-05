DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on S. Gettysburg Avenue Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the call came in around 10:15 p.m. Though two people were reported to have been hospitalized, dispatch only had details on one.

The male victim was breathing and alert when EMS arrived at the scene. Both victims conditions are currently unknown.

No word on a suspect at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.