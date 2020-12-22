2 people taken to hospital after crash on I-75 N

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 N Tuesday morning.

Authorities told 2 NEWS the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on I-75 N near Needmore Road. Officials said two vehicles were involved and one of the cars caught fire.

One person was taken to Grandview Medical Center, another person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. There’s been no word on their conditions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.